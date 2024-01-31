Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $716,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 72.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,928 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 71,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 144,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,356,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

