Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.06 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Corning by 9.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Corning by 12.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Corning by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,199,000 after purchasing an additional 490,638 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Corning by 9.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,486,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,718,000 after purchasing an additional 377,459 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Corning by 41.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Up 6.9 %

Corning stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.