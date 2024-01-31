Zacks Research Weighs in on Altice USA, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altice USA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Altice USA’s FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATUS. HSBC downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $5.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 163.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 16,024,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,394,000 after buying an additional 9,934,099 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,159,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,364 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,469,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,375,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 589,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

