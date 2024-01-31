YES WORLD Trading Up 28.6% Over Last 7 Days (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, YES WORLD has traded up 28.6% against the dollar. One YES WORLD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YES WORLD has a total market capitalization of $44,999.52 and $8.45 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

YES WORLD Profile

YES WORLD’s launch date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YES WORLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YES WORLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

