Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives $11.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research analysts have commented on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of YMAB opened at $12.54 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $546.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.56 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Biotech Aps Wg acquired 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $40,189.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,431,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,804,178. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Biotech Aps Wg acquired 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,189.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,431,412 shares in the company, valued at $28,804,178. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $330,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,861.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 223,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,939 and sold 175,000 shares valued at $1,057,000. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

