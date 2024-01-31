Xtreme Drilling (TSE:XDC) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Xtreme Drilling Corp. (TSE:XDC – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.90. Approximately 24,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 26,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.
Xtreme Drilling Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.18.
Xtreme Drilling Company Profile
Xtreme Drilling Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides onshore drilling services in the United States. It designs, assembles, and operates a fleet of onshore drilling rigs that features proprietary technology, including modular transportation systems and continuous integration of in-house advances in methodologies.
