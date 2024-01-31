Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives $27.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Xometry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Xometry from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

In other Xometry news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $422,753.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,966 shares in the company, valued at $840,843.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $422,753.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,843.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,567 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Xometry by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Xometry during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Xometry by 72.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 209.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11. Xometry has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $41.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.84 million. Research analysts expect that Xometry will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

