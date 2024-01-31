Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Capitalization Hits $687.74 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $687.74 million and approximately $140.46 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for about $303.04 or 0.00710803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,269,458 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

