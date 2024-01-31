Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives $120.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.06.

Several research firms recently commented on WIX. UBS Group raised their target price on Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $129.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -760.07 and a beta of 1.36. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $133.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.02.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $393.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the second quarter valued at $361,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $799,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 170,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 52,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

