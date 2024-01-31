WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.98

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.98 and last traded at $67.77, with a volume of 7661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 23.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 32.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

