Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.
Wintrust Financial Stock Performance
Shares of WTFCM stock opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $26.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wintrust Financial stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
