Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $8.77 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Winch Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.2% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,439 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,116. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $153.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.87 and a 200-day moving average of $135.69.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

