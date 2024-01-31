William Blair Weighs in on Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $8.67 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.86. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $8.59 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.46 EPS.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

MMC stock opened at $193.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.