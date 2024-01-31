WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of WestRock in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for WestRock’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WestRock

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.96.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 1,815.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WestRock

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.