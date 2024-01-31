WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.14.

WestRock Price Performance

WRK stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in WestRock by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

