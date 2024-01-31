Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on WAB shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total transaction of $131,431.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,559.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,636,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,445,000 after purchasing an additional 35,565 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 129,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,547 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,915,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $132.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.76. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $91.89 and a 52 week high of $132.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Free Report

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.