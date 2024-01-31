Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Western Digital Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of WDC stock opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.94.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 603.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter worth $117,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.