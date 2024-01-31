Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Gap Down to $68.35

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.35, but opened at $63.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares last traded at $64.83, with a volume of 784,943 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WAL

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $301,095.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $1,312,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $12,387,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.