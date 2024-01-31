Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WABC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WABC

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Up 0.4 %

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.60. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $57.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Transactions at Westamerica Bancorporation

In other news, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $746,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,362,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CEO David L. Payne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,302,792.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $746,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,362,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,042 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Westamerica Bancorporation

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.