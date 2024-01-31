Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Visa (V)

Visa (NYSE: V) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/29/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $304.00 to $319.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $300.00 to $326.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Visa had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/26/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $290.00 to $309.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $270.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $305.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $287.00 to $311.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $305.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $243.00 to $265.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $296.00 to $306.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2024 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/20/2023 – Visa is now covered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2023 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $295.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2023 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $280.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2023 – Visa is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of V opened at $277.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $261.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $278.64.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $22,738,021. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Visa by 107,990.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,912,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,605,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,582,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

