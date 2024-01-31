Wedbush Trims Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Target Price to $12.00

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $13.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HOPE

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $13.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 49.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 125,974 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 34.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 37,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth $75,270,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 35.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.