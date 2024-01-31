Wedbush Comments on Airbnb, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Airbnb in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABNB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.75.

ABNB opened at $149.44 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $154.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 43.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after buying an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 14,678.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,338,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,460,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,710,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,477,031 shares of company stock worth $203,479,700. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

