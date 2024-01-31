Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Liquidia in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.03). Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Liquidia’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Liquidia from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Liquidia Stock Performance

Liquidia stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $818.39 million, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.01. Liquidia has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $13.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 82.05% and a negative net margin of 314.38%. The company had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 31,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. LB Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth $3,404,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 31,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 1,117,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,996.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,280,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,771,566.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 1,117,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $7,999,996.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,280,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,566.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs bought 139,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,001.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,163.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

