Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 35,748 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,748 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 635.0% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

PARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PARA

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.