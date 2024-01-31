Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $288,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,442 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NXPI opened at $215.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $238.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.63.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.04.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

