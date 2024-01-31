Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,072 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $128.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.82 and its 200-day moving average is $132.33. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $150.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

