Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $242.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMI

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.