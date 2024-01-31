Waterford Advisors LLC Has $15.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Waterford Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 8.8% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VUG traded down $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.45. The company had a trading volume of 142,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,936. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.21. The stock has a market cap of $105.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $224.00 and a 52 week high of $326.76.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

