Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,935.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,833 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,104. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Waste Management Price Performance
NYSE WM opened at $187.11 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.
Waste Management Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.
About Waste Management
Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.
