Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,641,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,168. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.66 and its 200 day moving average is $159.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $712,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,393,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $712,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,393,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,437,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,796,187 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

