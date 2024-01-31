Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 586,802 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,100 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 18,637,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $176,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,983,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,034,000 after acquiring an additional 772,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,807,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,516,000 after acquiring an additional 240,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,284,453 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,488,000 after acquiring an additional 629,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%.

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Vodafone Group Public Profile



Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

