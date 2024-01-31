Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Holdings Lifted by Motco

Motco grew its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,917 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,485 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,409,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 650.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,701,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,218 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 18,637,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $176,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,668 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,386 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,473,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

