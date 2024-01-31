Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 337 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

ODFL traded down $10.77 on Wednesday, reaching $385.10. The company had a trading volume of 428,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,343. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.80 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.84 and its 200 day moving average is $401.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 14.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

