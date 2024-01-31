Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 1,147 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.90. 1,061,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,121,760. The firm has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

