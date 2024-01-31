Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $376.96. The company had a trading volume of 59,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,269. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.95 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WST. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

