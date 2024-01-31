Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 203.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 15.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,300,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $146,913,000 after purchasing an additional 172,736 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.4 %

ROST traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.98. The stock had a trading volume of 214,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,412. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $143.09.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ross Stores

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.