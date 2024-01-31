Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,476 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.92.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMAT stock traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.14. 1,285,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,254,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $134.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.73. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.61 and a 1-year high of $178.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

