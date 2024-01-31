Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.6% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $379.00 price objective (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX traded down $11.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $434.55. 542,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $399.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.22. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $283.60 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

