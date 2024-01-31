Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) vs. Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) and Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.1% of Verizon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Verizon Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hong Kong Technology Venture has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verizon Communications 8.67% 20.71% 5.22% Hong Kong Technology Venture N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verizon Communications and Hong Kong Technology Venture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Verizon Communications and Hong Kong Technology Venture’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verizon Communications $133.97 billion 1.33 $11.61 billion $2.76 15.38 Hong Kong Technology Venture $488.84 million 0.48 $27.10 million N/A N/A

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Kong Technology Venture.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Verizon Communications and Hong Kong Technology Venture, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verizon Communications 0 4 9 0 2.69 Hong Kong Technology Venture 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verizon Communications currently has a consensus price target of $44.62, indicating a potential upside of 5.08%. Given Verizon Communications’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than Hong Kong Technology Venture.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats Hong Kong Technology Venture on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business). The Consumer segment provides wireless services across the wireless networks in the United States under the Verizon and TracFone brands and through wholesale and other arrangements; and fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband through its wireless networks. It also offers wireline services in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern United States, as well as Washington D.C. through its fiber-optic network, Verizon Fios product portfolio, and a copper-based network. The Business segment provides wireless and wireline communications services and products, including data, video, conferencing, corporate networking, security and managed network, local and long-distance voice, network access, and various IoT services and products, as well as FWA broadband through its wireless networks. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Hong Kong Technology Venture

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ecommerce and technology businesses in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services; and research and development, and provision of technology solutions as a service, such as digital retailing and retail store automation. It also invests in properties; and offers software design, multimedia production and distribution, logistic and delivery, digital marketing, automated retail store, retail technology solution, and warehouse management and fulfilment services. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Television Network Limited and changed its name to Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited in July 2021. Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered In Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong.

