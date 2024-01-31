Veritex Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Veritex in a report released on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $77.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Veritex Stock Down 0.4 %

VBTX opened at $22.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02. Veritex has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Veritex by 5,047.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,294,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,264 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Veritex by 6,854.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,272,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,309 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Veritex by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,014,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,516,000 after purchasing an additional 696,629 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Veritex by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,641,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,299,000 after purchasing an additional 645,296 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Veritex by 750.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,446,000 after purchasing an additional 616,600 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

