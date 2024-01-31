Velas 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.34 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $56.80 million and $1.34 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00081482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00026901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00021578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006586 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001355 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,551,585,040 coins and its circulating supply is 2,551,585,042 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

