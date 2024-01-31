VELA Investment Management LLC Invests $582,000 in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 31.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 3,204 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $137,611.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,772.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 17,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $780,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,881.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $137,611.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,772.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,323 shares of company stock valued at $9,059,208 over the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Down 2.2 %

PRCT stock opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 8.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.39.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The business’s revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

