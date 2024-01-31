VELA Investment Management LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

VELA Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $31,870.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,417,515.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 4,668 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $88,785.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,041.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $31,870.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,515.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,147 shares of company stock worth $940,734. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

