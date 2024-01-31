VELA Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

VELA Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Booking by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $3,555.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,408.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,164.62. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,331.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3,669.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $53.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,555.62.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

