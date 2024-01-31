VELA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,079 Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,296,497 shares in the company, valued at $29,210,077.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.06. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.50.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RCKT shares. StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

