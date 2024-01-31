Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Trimmed by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 4.0% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $152.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $152.42.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

