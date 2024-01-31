Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First County Bank CT raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 160.4% in the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $838,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $152.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $152.42. The stock has a market cap of $106.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.