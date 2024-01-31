Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Harfst & Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Harfst & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.0% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,164. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $244.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

