Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.29. The stock had a trading volume of 464,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,711. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average of $75.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

