Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.20

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.20 and last traded at $80.18, with a volume of 53758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.59.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.78.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3743 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.