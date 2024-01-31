Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.20

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.20 and last traded at $80.18, with a volume of 53758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.59.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.78.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3743 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.
Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
